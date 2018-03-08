Kendley’s FTs lift Morgan State past Bethune-Cookman 78-77

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) Tiwian Kendley scored 31 points and made two free throws with 7.9 seconds remaining to help No. 7 seed Morgan State upset second-seeded Bethune-Cookman 78-77 on Wednesday night in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

Phillip Carr had 16 points and 12 rebounds for Morgan State (13-18), which moves on to a Friday semifinal game.

Isaiah Bailey made the first of two free throws with 12 seconds remaining to give Bethune-Cookman a 77-76 lead. Kendley dribbled down the court and Bailey stumbled to the floor on a steal attempt, sending Kendley to the line.

Brandon Tabb’s driving layup attempt rimmed out at the buzzer.

Tabb, the MEAC player of the year, hit an NBA-length 3-pointer – the only one of the game for the Wildcats – with 1:33 to play that gave Bethune-Cookman a 72-70 advantage. Tabb finished with 30 points and the Wildcats were 1 of 20 from long range.

Soufiyane Diakite had his second straight and 11th career double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds for Bethune-Cookman (18-14).