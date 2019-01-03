Kelley’s late layup pushes South Dakota past Denver 71-70

DENVER (AP) — Cody Kelley scored the game-winning layup with seven seconds left to give South Dakota a 71-70 victory over Denver on Wednesday night.

South Dakota’s Brandon Armstrong hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 55 with about 10 minutes to play. The Coyotes led until Ronnie Harrell Jr. made the second of two free throws to put Denver up 70-69 with 21 seconds left. Kelley then drove the lane, pumped once and scored off the glass. Harrell missed a jumper with three seconds remaining.

Triston Simpson scored 20 points and Trey Burch-Manning had 18 to lead South Dakota (7-8, 1-1 Summit League). The duo made seven of the Coyotes’ 12 3-pointers. Kelley finished with five points, five rebounds and four assists.

Joe Rosga scored 19 points and Ade Murkey had 17 for Denver (5-12, 0-3), which shot 50 percent from the field but just 3 of 10 from long range.