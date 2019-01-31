Keeling hits winning 3-pointer for Charleston Southern

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Christian Keeling made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 12 seconds to go and Charleston Southern rallied to defeat Presbyterian 85-84 on Wednesday night.

Keeling led the Buccaneers as they rallied from a 14-point deficit early in the second half. He scored 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, after halftime.

After a 3-pointer by Francois Lewis gave Presbyterian a 54-40 lead to open the second half, Charleston Southern stormed back with a 16-2 run to tie it with 15:26 remaining. The Buccaneers would go on to lead 77-70 with 6:41 to go before Presbyterian tied it at 82 with 47 seconds remaining. The Blue Hose took an 84-82 lead when Adam Flagler made two free throws with 19 seconds remaining. After a time out by both teams, Keeling hit the go-ahead 3 for the Bucs then PC’s Davon Bell missed a 3-point shot from near the top of the arc.

Keeling finished with 21 points, Nate Louis added 18 points and Ty Jones and Duncan Lexander scored 14 apiece for Charleston Southern (9-11, 3-4 Big South).

Lewis scored 25 points, making 5-of-7 3-pointers for Presbyterian (13-11, 5-4), Flagler added 15 points and Bell had 11 points, eight rebounds and 12 assists.

Lewis scored 18 points with four 3-pointers as the Blue Hose took a 51-40 halftime lead.