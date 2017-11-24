Kay’s 3 gives Presbyterian 75-73 win over Chicago State (Nov 24, 2017)

BALTIMORE (AP) Ethan Kay’s sixth 3-pointer, with 28 seconds left, gave Presbyterian College a 75-73 win over Chicago State on Friday after the Panthers missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

After Kay, who was 6 of 11 from distance for 18 points, scored for the 11th lead change that put the Blue Hose up 74-73, Chicago State missed a 3. J.C. Younger made 1 of 2 free throws, giving the Panthers a final shot but Travon Bell missed a potential winner.

Reggie Dillard led Presbyterian (2-5) with 20 points and Davon Bell had 18, making 9 of 12 free throws, 8 of 10 in the second half. The Blue Hose were 15 of 19 from the line in the second half while Chicago State, which went 18 of 30 (60 percent) from the field, making half of its 12 3s, but made just 4 of 7 free throws.

Fred Sims Jr. led the Panthers (2-6) with 26 points, Deionte Simmons had 18 and Montana Byrd had 17.