Kansas State welcomes NDSU in 2019-20 season opener

North Dakota State (0-0) vs. Kansas State (0-0)

Fred Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State opens the season by hosting the North Dakota State Bison. North Dakota State went 19-16 last year and finished fourth in the Summit League, while Kansas State ended up 25-9 and finished second in the Big 12.

DID YOU KNOW: Kansas State held its 14 non-conference opponents to an average of just 59.2 points per game last season. The Wildcats offense scored 66.1 points per matchup en route to a 10-4 record against non-Big 12 competition. North Dakota State went 5-9 against non-conference teams last season.