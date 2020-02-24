Kansas State looks for road win vs No. 2 Baylor

Kansas State (9-18, 2-12) vs. No. 2 Baylor (24-2, 13-1)

Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State looks for its third straight win over No. 2 Baylor at Ferrell Center. Baylor’s last win at home against the Wildcats came on Jan. 20, 2016.

SENIOR STUDS: Kansas State’s Xavier Sneed, Cartier Diarra and Makol Mawien have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 63 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Jared Butler has accounted for 46 percent of all Baylor field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 23 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 69: Kansas State is 0-9 when it allows at least 69 points and 9-9 when it holds opponents to less than 69.

COLD SPELL: Kansas State has lost its last eight road games, scoring 60.5 points, while allowing 70.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Baylor defense has allowed only 58.4 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Bears third among Division I teams. The Kansas State offense has averaged 64.3 points through 27 games (ranked 287th, nationally).