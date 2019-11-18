Kansas State goes up against UAPB

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-3) vs. Kansas State (3-0)

Fred Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State goes up against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in an early season matchup. Kansas State won at home over Monmouth 73-54 on Wednesday, while Arkansas-Pine Bluff came up short in a 67-54 game at Grand Canyon on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The play-making Cartier Diarra has averaged 14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists to lead the charge for the Wildcats. Complementing Diarra is Xavier Sneed, who is accounting for 14.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game. The Golden Lions have been led by Shaun Doss, who is averaging 12.3 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Diarra has been directly responsible for 46 percent of all Kansas State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 15 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Arkansas-Pine Bluff has scored 51.7 points per game and allowed 82.3 over its three-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: The Kansas State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 28.7 percent of all possessions, which is the 14th-highest rate in the country. The Arkansas-Pine Bluff offense has turned the ball over on 25.4 percent of its possessions (ranked 335th among Division I teams).