Kansas State goes up against Monmouth

Monmouth (1-1) vs. Kansas State (2-0)

Fred Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth faces Kansas State in an early season matchup. Monmouth fell 94-74 at Hofstra in its last outing. Kansas State is coming off a 60-56 overtime win over UNLV in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: The play-making Cartier Diarra has averaged 17.5 points, five rebounds and six assists to lead the way for the Wildcats. Complementing Diarra is Xavier Sneed, who is producing 14 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. The Hawks have been led by Deion Hammond, who is averaging 13.5 points.DOMINANT DEION: Hammond has connected on 41.2 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

STINGY STATE: Kansas State has held opposing teams to 55 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Big 12 teams.