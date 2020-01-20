Kansas State faces tough test vs No. 3 Kansas

Kansas State (8-9, 1-4) vs. No. 3 Kansas (14-3, 4-1)

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Kansas presents a tough challenge for Kansas State. Kansas State has won one of its two games against ranked teams this season. Kansas has moved up to No. 3 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Oklahoma and Texas last week.

SUPER SENIORS: Kansas State’s Cartier Diarra, Xavier Sneed and Makol Mawien have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 70 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Jayhawks have given up only 56.4 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 62 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Diarra has made or assisted on 48 percent of all Kansas State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Kansas State is 6-0 when it puts up 67 or more points and 2-9 when falling short of 67. Kansas is 11-0 when it scores at least 71 points and 3-3 on the year, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Jayhawks are 11-0 when they score at least 71 points and 3-3 when they fall shy of that total. The Wildcats are 6-0 when they score at least 67 points and 2-9 on the year when falling short of 67.

DID YOU KNOW: The Kansas defense has allowed only 60.6 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Jayhawks 16th among Division I teams. The Kansas State offense has averaged 65.6 points through 17 games (ranked 272nd, nationally).