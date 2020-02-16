Kansas looks to extend streak vs Iowa State

Iowa State (11-14, 4-8) vs. Kansas (22-3, 11-1)

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas looks for its 10th straight conference win against Iowa State. Kansas’ last Big 12 loss came against the Baylor Bears 67-55 on Jan. 11. Iowa State blew out Texas by 29 in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Kansas’ Devon Dotson has averaged 17.2 points, four rebounds and 4.2 assists while Udoka Azubuike has put up 12.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks. For the Cyclones, Tyrese Haliburton has averaged 13.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists while Rasir Bolton has put up 14.7 points.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Jayhawks have given up only 57.5 points per game to Big 12 opponents so far, an improvement from the 62.8 per game they allowed to non-conference foes.

CREATING OFFENSE: Dotson has made or assisted on 47 percent of all Kansas field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Iowa State is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 11-5 when scoring at least 68.

PERFECT WHEN: Iowa State is a perfect 6-0 when the team blocks at least seven opposing shots. The Cyclones are 5-14 this season when they block fewer than seven shots.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The sturdy Kansas defense has held opponents to 60.2 points per game, the eighth-lowest mark in Division I. Iowa State has given up an average of 71.9 points through 25 games (ranking the Cyclones 226th).