Kansas faces UNCG

UNC Greensboro (1-0) vs. Kansas (0-1)

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro visits Kansas in an early season matchup. UNC Greensboro blew out NC A&T by 33 at home in its last outing. Kansas lost 68-66 to Duke in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. UNC Greensboro went 10-3 against programs outside its conference, while Kansas went 12-3 in such games.