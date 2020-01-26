Kansas City squares off against Crowley’s Ridge College

Crowley’s Ridge College vs. Kansas City (10-11)

Swinney Recreation Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Roos will be taking on the Pioneers of Crowley’s Ridge College. Kansas City is coming off a 67-57 road win against California Baptist in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Kansas City’s Jordan Giles, Javan White and Rob Whitfield have combined to score 41 percent of all Roos points this season, though that trio’s production has decreased to 33 percent over the last five games.BRANDON BEYOND THE ARC: Through 21 games, Kansas City’s Brandon McKissic has connected on 33.3 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 54.5 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Kansas City went 4-10 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Roos offense put up 69.6 points per matchup in those 14 games.