Kansas City puts streak on line vs UTRGV

Kansas City (9-7, 2-0) vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley (4-10, 0-1)

UTRGV Fieldhouse, Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City looks for its fifth straight win of the season as it faces Texas Rio Grande Valley. Kansas City is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak. Texas Rio Grande Valley lost 76-67 at California Baptist on Thursday.

SUPER SENIORS: Kansas City has benefited heavily from its seniors. Javan White, Jordan Giles, Jahshire Hardnett and Rob Whitfield have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 46 percent of all Roos points over the team’s last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Javon Levi has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Texas Rio Grande Valley field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 36 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Roos are 0-6 when they score 61 points or fewer and 9-1 when they exceed 61 points. The Vaqueros are 0-9 when they fail to score more than 72 points and 4-1 on the season, otherwise.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Kansas City’s Whitfield has attempted 90 3-pointers and connected on 37.8 percent of them, and is 8 for 17 over the last three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Kansas City has held opposing teams to 68.6 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all WAC teams.