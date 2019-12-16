Kansas City plays host to Toledo

Toledo (8-2) vs. Kansas City (5-7)

Swinney Recreation Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo takes on Kansas City in a non-conference matchup. Both teams last played this past Saturday. Toledo beat Detroit by eight on the road, while Kansas City fell to Kansas, 98-57.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Javan White is averaging 12 points and 7.6 rebounds to lead the charge for the Roos. Complementing White is Marvin Nesbitt Jr., who is producing 9.3 points per game. The Rockets have been led by Marreon Jackson, who is averaging 17.8 points, 6.6 assists and 2.6 steals.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: M. Jackson has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Toledo field goals over the last three games. M. Jackson has accounted for 15 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 69: Kansas City is 0-5 this year when it allows 69 points or more and 5-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 69.

BEHIND THE ARC: Toledo’s Littleson has attempted 58 3-pointers and connected on 48.3 percent of them, and is 10 for 18 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Toledo defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 37.7 percent, the 28th-best mark in the country. Kansas City has allowed opponents to shoot 44.5 percent from the field through 12 games (ranked 259th).