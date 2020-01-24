Kansas City looks to end streak vs California Baptist

Kansas City (9-11, 2-4) vs. California Baptist (14-5, 4-1)

CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: California Baptist looks to extend Kansas City’s conference losing streak to five games. Kansas City’s last WAC win came against the Utah Valley Wolverines 68-63 on Jan. 4. California Baptist is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Milan Acquaah, Ferron Flavors Jr., Brandon Boyd, De’jon Davis and Zach Pirog have collectively accounted for 72 percent of California Baptist’s scoring this season. For Kansas City, Jordan Giles, Jahshire Hardnett and Rob Whitfield have combined to score 40 percent of the team’s points this year, including 50 percent of all Roos points over their last five.

WAC IMPROVEMENT: The Roos have scored 67.6 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 63.9 per game they put up in non-conference play.MIGHTY MCKISSIC: Brandon McKissic has connected on 33.3 percent of the 51 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 10 over the last five games. He’s also made 55.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Kansas City is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 66 points and 9-2 when scoring at least 66.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Lancers are 11-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 3-5 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Roos are 6-0 when they score at least 74 points and 3-11 on the year when falling short of 74.

DID YOU KNOW: California Baptist is ranked first among WAC teams with an average of 81.4 points per game.