Kansas City, Liberty meet in Bahamas

Liberty (7-0) vs. Kansas City (4-3)

Islands of the Bahamas Showcase , Kendall G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium, Nassau, Bahamas; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty and Kansas City are set to square off in the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase. Kansas City earned a 74-68 win over East Carolina in its most recent game, while Liberty won 71-59 against Rice in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Kansas City’s Javan White has averaged 13.6 points and 7.7 rebounds while Brandon McKissic has put up 10.9 points. For the Flames, Scottie James has averaged 10.3 points and 9.1 rebounds while Darius McGhee has put up 11.3 points.JUMPING FOR JAVAN: In seven appearances this year, Kansas City’s White has shot 48.8 percent.

BEHIND THE ARC: Liberty’s McGhee has attempted 41 3-pointers and connected on 41.5 percent of them, and is 11 for 27 over his last five games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Roos have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Flames. Kansas City has 52 assists on 101 field goals (51.5 percent) across its previous three contests while Liberty has assists on 31 of 67 field goals (46.3 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Liberty has held opposing teams to 52.3 points per game this year, the eighth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.