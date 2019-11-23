Kansas City faces ECU in Bahamas

Kansas City (3-3) vs. East Carolina (2-3)

Islands of the Bahamas Showcase , Kendall G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium, Nassau, Bahamas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City is taking on East Carolina in the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase. East Carolina earned an 85-68 win over Evansville in its most recent game, while Kansas City won 74-68 against George Washington in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: East Carolina’s Jayden Gardner has averaged 21.6 points and 9.4 rebounds while Tristen Newton has put up 11.4 points. For the Roos, Javan White has averaged 12.8 points and 7.2 rebounds while Brandon McKissic has put up 11.2 points.GARDNER GETS BASKETS: In five games this year, East Carolina’s Gardner has shot 58.2 percent.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Roos have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Pirates. East Carolina has an assist on 35 of 71 field goals (49.3 percent) over its past three outings while Kansas City has assists on 48 of 93 field goals (51.6 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Kansas City has held opposing teams to 60.2 points per game, the lowest figure among all WAC teams. The Roos have allowed just 55.7 points per game over their last three games.