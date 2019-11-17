Kansas City battles Bacone

Bacone vs. Kansas City (1-3)

Swinney Recreation Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Roos will be taking on the Warriors of NAIA school Bacone. Kansas City lost 61-52 on the road to Milwaukee in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Javan White has averaged 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and two steals for the Roos, while Brandon McKissic has accounted for 13 points and two steals per game.JUMPING FOR JAVAN: In four appearances this season, Kansas City’s Javan White has shot 39.5 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Kansas City went 4-10 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Roos offense scored 69.6 points per matchup across those 14 games.