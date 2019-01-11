Kamga, Madison lead High Point over Presbyterian 74-58

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Brandonn Kamga scored 25 points and Ricky Madison posted a career-high 17 rebounds with 10 points and High Point beat Presbyterian 74-58 Thursday night.

Nine of Madison’s rebounds were on the offensive end and the Panthers (9-7, 2-0 big South) outrebounded Presbyterian 48-32. Jahaad Proctor scored 18 points and Jordan Whitehead scored 10. High Point now has won three straight and six of its last eight. Presbyterian (9-8, 1-1) saw its three-game win streak come to an end.

Kamga and Proctor each made 3-pointers and Madison added a layup for an 8-0 lead and High Point never trailed. Proctor’s jumper with 13:47 before halftime started a 9-0 run that extended the lead to 23-9. Denny Slay and Kamga made back-to-back 3s and the Panthers led by double digits for most of the remainder.

Francois Lewis scored 19 for Presbyterian and Davon Bell added 11 with five rebounds and four assists.