Justice serves up 71-65 win for IUPUI over Eastern Illinois

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Camron Justice scored 21 points and IUPUI held on to defeat Eastern Illinois 71-65 on Saturday.

The Jaguars (1-1) were up by 13 midway through the second half and 10 with five minutes to play before the Panthers (0-2) closed within two with 1:21 to play.

After Eastern Illinois closed the gap on two Josiah Wallace free throws, IUPUI went 7 of 10 from the foul line to pull out the win.

Grant Weatherford made all five of his field goals and scored 14 points for IUPUI and Elyjah Goss added 10 with 10 rebounds.

Rade Kukobat led the Panthers with 18 points, Shareef Smith had 13 and Mack Smith and Josiah Wallace had 12 apiece.

The Jags opened the game with an 8-0 run, starting with a 3 from Justice, a transfer from Vanderbilt.

The teams combined to go 41 of 55 from the foul line after 47 fouls and they had 35 turnovers.