JSU plays Delaware St.

Delaware State (1-10) vs. Jacksonville State (3-7)

Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville, Alabama; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State squares up against Jacksonville State in a non-conference matchup. Delaware State fell 86-78 to Delaware in its last outing. Jacksonville State is coming off an 85-59 home win over Evansville in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Jacksonville State’s De’Torrion Ware has averaged 11.8 points and 6.7 rebounds while Jacara Cross has put up 10.7 points and 4.2 rebounds. For the Hornets, John Crosby has averaged 21 points and 5.3 rebounds while Ameer Bennett has put up 11.5 points and 7.5 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JOHN: Crosby has connected on 40 percent of the 55 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 26 over the last five games. He’s also made 78.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 63: Jacksonville State is 0-6 this year when it allows 63 points or more and 3-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 63.

COLD SPELL: Delaware State has lost its last four road games, scoring 67.5 points, while allowing 95.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Delaware State is ranked second among MEAC teams with an average of 71.8 points per game. The Hornets have averaged 76.4 points per game over their last five games.