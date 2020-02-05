JSU looks to extend streak vs Southeast Mo.

Jacksonville State (9-14, 4-6) vs. Southeast Missouri (4-19, 0-10)

Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Southeast Missouri. Jacksonville State has won by an average of 17 points in its last five wins over the Redhawks. Southeast Missouri’s last win in the series came on Jan. 14, 2015, a 69-52 win.

STEPPING UP: The Gamecocks are led by Jacara Cross and Kayne Henry. Cross has averaged 12.3 points and 4.5 rebounds while Henry has accounted for 10 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest. The Redhawks have been led by sophomores Alex Caldwell and Sage Tolbert, who have combined to score 20.6 points per outing.

STEPPING IT UP: The Redhawks have scored 66.4 points per game to Ohio Valley opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 62.8 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.ACCURATE ALEX: Caldwell has connected on 33.3 percent of the 96 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 22 over his last five games. He’s also made 77.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Jacksonville State is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 9-7 when scoring at least 62.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Jacksonville State’s De’Torrion Ware has attempted 120 3-pointers and connected on 33.3 percent of them, and is 6 for 19 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southeast Missouri has averaged only 69.2 points per game over its last five games. The Redhawks are giving up 80.2 points per game over that stretch.