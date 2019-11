Brescia vs. Jacksonville State (0-1)

Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville, Alabama; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Jacksonville State Gamecocks will be taking on the Bearcats of NAIA school Brescia. Jacksonville State lost 74-65 at SMU in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Jacksonville State went 6-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Gamecocks scored 70.7 points per contest in those 11 contests.