JSU faces E. Illinois in OVC tourney

No. 7 seed Jacksonville State (13-18, 8-10) vs. No. 6 seed Eastern Illinois (16-14, 9-9)

Ohio Valley Conference Tourney First Round, Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State is set to face Eastern Illinois in the opening round of the OVC tournament. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Jan. 16, when the Panthers shot 50 percent from the field while limiting Jacksonville State to just 42.6 percent en route to a 70-69 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Kayne Henry and De’Torrion Ware have led the Gamecocks. Henry has averaged 11.2 points and 6.8 rebounds while Ware has put up 12 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Panthers have been anchored by juniors Josiah Wallace and George Dixon, who are averaging 15.5 and 11.1 points, respectively.HOT HENRY: Henry has connected on 36.2 percent of the 58 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 15 over his last five games. He’s also made 76 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Jacksonville State is 0-8 when its offense scores 62 points or fewer. Eastern Illinois is a perfect 9-0 when it holds opponents to 63 or fewer points.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Panthers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Gamecocks. Eastern Illinois has an assist on 47 of 85 field goals (55.3 percent) over its past three contests while Jacksonville State has assists on 33 of 72 field goals (45.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Illinois has committed a turnover on just 17.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all OVC teams. The Panthers have turned the ball over only 12.6 times per game this season and just 9.7 times per game over their last three games.