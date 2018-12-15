Jordan propels Rider to 69-50 win over Robert Morris

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Stevie Jordan filled up the stat sheet with 17 points, six assists, five rebounds and five steals to power Rider to a 69-50 victory over Robert Morris on Saturday.

Jordan, who came into the game shooting 56 percent from 3-point range, hit 5 of 6 shots including both his tries from distance and 5 of 6 free throws for the Broncs (4-3). Jordan Allen came off the bench to score 11 as Rider sank 26 of 54 from the floor (48 percent).

Jordan scored six points in a game-opening 12-3 run and the Broncs never looked back. Rider led 36-23 at halftime and pushed its advantage to 20 on Allen’s layup with 9:50 left in the game. The Broncs, who had all five starters return, were picked to win the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

Josh Williams scored 20 to pace the Colonials (4-7). Williams sank 6 of 14 from 3-point range while the rest of his teammates made just 3 of 17. Robert Morris shot 34 percent from the floor, 29 percent from distance and 44 percent at the free-throw line. Matty McConnell had two steals to become the eighth Colonial with 200 in a career.