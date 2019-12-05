Jones, UNC-Asheville visit WCU

UNC-Asheville (4-2) vs. Western Carolina (6-2)

Ramsey Center, Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Tajion Jones and UNC-Asheville will battle Mason Faulkner and Western Carolina. The sophomore Jones is averaging 19.6 points over the last five games. Faulkner, a senior, has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 22.2 over his last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Western Carolina’s Faulkner, Carlos Dotson and Onno Steger have combined to account for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 53 percent of all Catamounts points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Faulkner has made or assisted on 45 percent of all Western Carolina field goals over the last three games. Faulkner has accounted for 16 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Western Carolina has scored 81.5 points per game and allowed 63.5 over its four-game home winning streak.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Catamounts have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bulldogs. Western Carolina has an assist on 43 of 80 field goals (53.8 percent) across its past three outings while UNC-Asheville has assists on 53 of 100 field goals (53 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: UNC-Asheville has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 29.2 percent of all possessions this year, the third-highest rate among all Division I teams. Over their last three games, the Bulldogs have forced opponents into turnovers on 34 percent of all possessions.