Jones, Radford host Hampton

Hampton (9-10, 4-2) vs. Radford (10-9, 5-2)

Dedmon Center, Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Jermaine Marrow and Hampton will face Carlik Jones and Radford. Marrow has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 28.8 over his last five games. Jones is averaging 20.6 points over the last five games.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. . For Hampton, Marrow, Greg Heckstall and Dondre Griffin have collectively scored 40 percent of the team’s points this season, including 54 percent of all Pirates points over their last five.

BIG SOUTH IMPROVEMENT: The Pirates have scored 64.7 points per game against Big South opponents so far, an improvement from the 67.1 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.

CREATING OFFENSE: Marrow has accounted for 56 percent of all Hampton field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 48 field goals and 33 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Radford is 0-5 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 10-4 when it scores at least 62.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Hampton is a perfect 7-0 when the team blocks at least five opposing shots. The Pirates are 2-10 this season when they block fewer than five shots.

DID YOU KNOW: Hampton has attempted the fourth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Pirates have averaged 25.2 free throws per game, including 30.3 per game against conference foes.