Jones, Radford hold off NC A&T 66-60 (Dec 22, 2017)

LAS VEGAS (AP) Carlik Jones scored 14 points and Radford made its four free throws in the final 16 seconds to hold off North Carolina A&T 66-60 at the Las Vegas Classic on Friday.

The Highlanders (5-6) led 35-26 at the half and by 15 with 15:05 to play before the Aggies (6-7) rallied.

Milik Gantz made consecutive baskets and, after a Radford hoop, Femi Olujobi had back-to-back 3-point plays in an 8-0 run that cut the deficit to five midway through the second half. The teams swapped scores until Kameron Langley had a 3-pointer to start an 8-0 run, pulling the Aggies within 62-60 with just less than a minute to play. Radford ran down the clock before missing a shot but Jones grabbed the offensive rebound and Travis Fields cashed in with two free throws.

A&T missed its next shot and Devonnte Holland secured the win at the line.

Ed Polite and Caleb Tanner added 11 points for the Highlanders.

Olujobi had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Aggies, converting four 3-point plays.