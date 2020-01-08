Jones, Middle Tenn. host Marshall

Marshall (7-8, 1-1) vs. Middle Tennessee (4-11, 0-2)

Murphy Athletic Center, Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Taevion Kinsey and Marshall will battle C.J. Jones and Middle Tennessee. The sophomore Kinsey is averaging 17 points over the last five games. Jones, a senior, has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.4 over his last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: The Thundering Herd are led by Kinsey and Jarrod West. Kinsey is averaging 14.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists while West is putting up 14.5 points and 2.5 steals per game. The Blue Raiders have been led by seniors Jones and Antonio Green. Jones has averaged 16.3 points while Green has put up 13 points per game.

CREATING OFFENSE: Donovan Sims has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Middle Tennessee field goals over the last three games. Sims has accounted for 13 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Thundering Herd are 0-7 when they allow 73 or more points and 7-1 when they hold opponents to anything under 73 points. The Blue Raiders are 0-10 when they score 72 points or fewer and 4-1 when they exceed 72.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Marshall is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 63 points or fewer. The Thundering Herd are 2-8 when opponents score more than 63.

DID YOU KNOW: Marshall is ranked second in the CUSA with an average of 75.9 possessions per game.