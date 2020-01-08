Jones, CCU visit Texas State

Coastal Carolina (10-6, 3-2) vs. Texas State (8-8, 1-4)

Strahan Coliseum, San Marcos, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as DeVante’ Jones and Coastal Carolina will go up against Nijal Pearson and Texas State. The sophomore Jones is averaging 15.4 points and 5.6 assists over the last five games. Pearson, a senior, has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.4 over his last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas State’s Pearson, Eric Terry and Marlin Davis have combined to account for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 53 percent of all Bobcats points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Chanticleers have given up only 70.4 points per game to Sun Belt opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 74.1 per game they allowed over nine non-conference games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jones has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Coastal Carolina field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 20 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Chanticleers are 0-5 when they score 68 points or fewer and 10-1 when they exceed 68 points. The Bobcats are 0-7 when allowing 68 or more points and 8-1 when holding opponents below 68.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bobcats have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Chanticleers. Texas State has an assist on 37 of 63 field goals (58.7 percent) over its past three outings while Coastal Carolina has assists on 42 of 84 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Coastal Carolina is ranked first among Sun Belt teams with an average of 81.3 points per game.