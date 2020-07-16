The G League is off to a blazing start in the recruiting department, after 5-star junior Jonathan Kuminga announced Thursday that he will forego college and join the NBA’s developmental entity this year.

Top prospect Jonathan Kuminga’s G League deal is expected to be in the $500,000 range, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Kuminga recently graduated from The Patrick high school, and now is a potential No. 1 pick in 2021. https://t.co/Wfm6uDIjgg — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 16, 2020

In April, Jalen Green – the No. 1 player in the class of 2020 according to ESPN and the No. 2 player according to 247 Sports – decided to skip college college and become the highest-ranked high school superstar to join the G League, essentially the NBA’s version of baseball’s farm system.

And on Thursday, he was joined by Kuminga, the top player in the 2021 class according to all scouting services.

The No. 1 recruit in 2021 is going pro! 🙌@JonathanKuming6 will re-classify to the 2020 class and sign with the G-league pic.twitter.com/hb8236yDzO — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) July 16, 2020

Kuminga joined Shams Charania of The Athletic on Instagram Live to announce his decision to not only join the G League, but reclassify into the 2020 class.

“I don’t see myself as a high school player again. I see my potential as an NBA player, and so with the G League, they will help me a lot, more than college. They will [teach] me how to [act] on and off the court, and just [help me] reach my goal to be the No. 1 draft [pick] in 2021.”

Top high school and 2021 NBA draft prospect @JonathanKuming6: “I know I am the No. 1 player and I’m going to keep working on being the man that I want to be.” pic.twitter.com/FgwcOT3UwY — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 16, 2020

Kuminga is a Congolese player and most recently, he played at The Patrick School in Hillside, New Jersey.

This is a developing story.