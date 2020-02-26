Jolly scores 13 to lead SMU’s sweep of Memphis 58-53

DALLAS (AP) — Tyson Jolly scored 13 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, leading SMU to a 58-53 win over Memphis on Tuesday night, the Mustangs‘ ninth consecutive home victory.

SMU is 15-1 at Moody Coliseum this season and jumped out to a 32-20 halftime lead. Memphis was 9-for-30 shooting in the first half, 1-for-10 from beyond the arc while turning the ball over 10 times.

Ethan Chargois added 12 points off the bench for SMU (19-8, 9-6 American Athletic Conference). Kendric Davis also scored 12 points and had six assists. Isiah Jasey had three blocks.

Precious Achiuwa had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (19-9, 8-7). Achiuwa was 6-for-7 shooting from the field and made 5 of 6 free throws. Lester Quinones added 16 points, all after halftime.

The Mustangs completed a season sweep of the Tigers, having upended then-No. 20 Memphis 74-70 on Jan. 25.

SMU plays Wichita State at home on Sunday. Memphis plays Tulane on the road on Saturday.