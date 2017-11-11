Joiner leads CSU Bakersfield past DIII Whittier 88-66 (Nov 10, 2017)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) Jarkel Joiner scored 23 points on 9-for-15 shooting to propel Cal State Bakersfield to an 88-66 win over Division III Whittier in the season opener Friday night.

Moataz Aly added 15 points, Shon Briggs had 13, and Rickey Holden and Damiyne Durham had 11 each for CSU Bakersfield, which controlled the boards 48-31 and outscored Whittier 36-12 in the paint.

The Roadrunners trailed most of the first half before a pair of free throws from Brent Wrapp tied it at 22 and Moataz’s dunk gave them the lead for good with 5:40 left before the break. Bakersfield continued to pull away over the final 20 minutes and led by as much as 31 midway through the second half.

Article continues below ...

Whittier got 11 points from Joey Toyama and Conner Longmire had 10 points to go with nine rebounds.