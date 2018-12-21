Joiner helps CSU Bakersfield hold off Portland St 76-71

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jarkel Joiner tossed in a career-high 24 points, Damiyne Durham scored all 18 of his points in a dominant first half and Cal State Bakersfield held off Portland State 76-71 on Thursday night.

Joiner hit 10 of 16 shots for the Roadrunners, who shot 63 percent (19 of 30) in the first half, including 5 of 11 from 3-point range, and led 47-29 at intermission. Durham hit 7 of 9 shots, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, in the opening half.

CSU Bakersfield (8-4) went cold in the second half, shooting just 28 percent (7 of 25) and the Vikings (5-6) used a 12-0 run to pull within 61-57 on Michael Nuga’s layup with 7:41 left to play. James Suber hit two free throws to end the scoring drought for the Roadrunners. Sal Nuhu sank two foul shots to pull PSU within 65-64 with 4:55 left, but Justin Edler-Davis and Rickey Holden both hit two free throws to push CSU ahead 69-64 at the 4:17 mark and the Roadrunners held on from there.

Nuga sank four 3-pointers and scored a career-high 24 for Portland State. Michael Mayhew had 12 points — all on 3-pointers — and Nuhu scored 10. Robert McCoy matched his season high with 12 rebounds.