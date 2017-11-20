Johnson dunk lifts Western Kentucky past Nicholls, 100-86 (Nov 19, 2017)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) Justin Johnson dunked with under a minute to play, slamming the door on a Nicholls rally and ending on a 7-4 run as Western Kentucky put away the win, 100-86 on Sunday.

The Colonels (2-2) had closed a 20-point gap over the final six minutes, rallying from 88-68 to 92-82 on a Roddy Peters drive with 1:16 to play.

But Nicholls missed its next shot, Darius Thompson grabbed the defensive board and Johnson dunked with 49 seconds to go. Marek Nelson added another dunk for Western Kentucky (2-1) and Johnson ended the game with a 3-pointer.

Nicholls cut a 30-point halftime deficit down to 10, outscoring Western Kentucky 54-38 in the second half, Peters finishing with a career-high 34 points on 11-for-25 shooting from the floor, 11-for-13 at the line and 12 rebounds. Tevon Saddler added 19 points.

Taveion Hollingsworth led the victors with 24 points, Dwight Coleby added 17 while Johnson and Jake Ohmer scored 14 apiece.