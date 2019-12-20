Johnson, Chicago State visit Indiana St.

Chicago State (4-9) vs. Indiana State (6-4)

Hulman Center, Terre Haute, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Xavier Johnson and Chicago State will take on Tyreke Key and Indiana State. Johnson has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20.6 over his last five games. Key is averaging 20.8 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Indiana State’s Key, Jordan Barnes and Cooper Neese have collectively accounted for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 61 percent of all Sycamores points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JOHNSON: Johnson has connected on 45.6 percent of the 79 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 12 for 22 over the last three games. He’s also made 87.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Chicago State is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 74 points and 4-1 when scoring at least 74.

STREAK SCORING: Indiana State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 70.3 points while giving up 62.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana State has committed a turnover on just 17.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best percentage among all MVC teams. The Sycamores have turned the ball over only 12.1 times per game this season.