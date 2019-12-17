Johnson, Canisius visit Buffalo

Canisius (5-4) vs. Buffalo (6-4)

Alumni Arena, Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Malik Johnson and Canisius will go up against Jayvon Graves and Buffalo. The senior M. Johnson has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 11.6 over his last five games. Graves, a junior, is averaging 15.6 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Buffalo’s Graves, Davonta Jordan and Antwain Johnson have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 57 percent of all Bulls points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: M. Johnson has had his hand in 41 percent of all Canisius field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 15 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bulls have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Golden Griffins. Buffalo has 42 assists on 83 field goals (50.6 percent) across its previous three matchups while Canisius has assists on 35 of 70 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Buffalo is ranked first among MAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.3 percent. The Bulls have averaged 14.8 offensive boards per game.