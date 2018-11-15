John hits career-best 8 3s; Drexel routs Bryn Athyn 118-41

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trevor John had career highs with eight 3-pointers and 26 points to lead Drexel to a 118-41 rout of Division III Bryn Athyn on Wednesday night for its first win of the season.

John, a 6-foot-3 graduate transfer from Cal Poly, was 8-of-10 shooting from long range and made both free throws. He had a previous career best with six 3s and 19 points in the Dragons‘ season-opener against Eastern Michigan.

Jarvis Doles and Zach Walton added 15 points apiece for Drexel (1-2). James Butler had 14 points and three others chipped in 11 apiece for the Dragons, who shot 67 percent (43 of 64) from the floor and made 15 of 29 3-pointers.

Lamarr Crenshaw scored 10 points for Bryn Athyn in its season opener.

It was the first meeting between schools located about 20 miles apart.