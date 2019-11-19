JMU pays visit to ODU

James Madison (2-2) vs. Old Dominion (3-1)

Constant Convocation Center, Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison goes up against Old Dominion in an early season matchup. Both teams last played this past Saturday. Old Dominion knocked off Northeastern by seven points, while James Madison came up short in an 83-70 game at George Mason.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Old Dominion’s Xavier Green has averaged 16.5 points and 6.3 rebounds while Jason Wade has put up 12.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.8 steals. For the Dukes, Matt Lewis has averaged 15.5 points, nine rebounds and four assists while Zach Jacobs has put up 11.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and two blocks.MIGHTY MATT: Lewis has connected on 25.9 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 20 over his last three games. He’s also converted 68.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Dukes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Monarchs. Old Dominion has 33 assists on 81 field goals (40.7 percent) across its past three matchups while James Madison has assists on 40 of 74 field goals (54.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: James Madison is rated first in the CAA with an average of 76.6 possessions per game.