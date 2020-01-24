JMU looks to end streak vs Elon

James Madison (8-11, 1-7) vs. Elon (5-16, 1-7)

Schar Center, Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon looks to extend James Madison’s conference losing streak to six games. James Madison’s last CAA win came against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks 64-60 on Jan. 2. Elon lost 72-61 loss at home to Towson in its most recent game.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their freshmen this year. Hunter Woods, Hunter McIntosh and Zac Ervin have collectively scored 44 percent percent of Elon’s points this season and 46 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For James Madison, Matt Lewis, Darius Banks and Michael Christmas have combined to score 53 percent of the team’s points this season, including 59 percent of all Dukes points over their last five.

RAMPING IT UP: The Phoenix have scored 67.6 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 60.6 per game they managed against non-conference competition.

KEY FACILITATOR: Lewis has been directly responsible for 44 percent of all James Madison field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 17 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Elon is 0-12 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 5-4 when it scores at least 69.

COLD SPELL: James Madison has lost its last three road games, scoring 68.3 points, while allowing 80.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: James Madison has attempted 23.9 free throws per game this season, the 12th-highest rate in the country. Elon has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 14.5 foul shots per game (ranked 269th, nationally).