Daum lifts S. Dakota St. over North Dakota St. 78-77

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — David Jenkins went airborne at half-court to sink a 3-pointer at the buzzer, giving South Dakota State a 78-77 win over North Dakota State on Saturday.

The Jackrabbits (21-7, 11-2 Summit League) were down by two, 77-75, in the final seconds when NDSU’s Rocky Kreuser missed the second of two free throws and South Dakota State’s Tevin King snagged the rebound. He fed it to Jenkins on the run who took to the air just past half court to hit the game-winning 3 off the backboard as time expired.

Mike Daum scored 31 points with 12 rebounds to lead South Dakota State. Jenkins finished with 24 points and six assists.

After falling behind 39-30 at halftime, South Dakota State rallied late in the second half, closing to 76-75 on a pair of Jenkins free throws with four seconds left.

Vinnie Shahid had 19 points for the Bison (14-13, 8-5), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Tyson Ward added 14 points and six rebounds. Tyree Eady had 11 points.

The Jackrabbits improve to 2-0 against the Bison on the season. South Dakota State defeated North Dakota State 87-69 on Jan. 24. South Dakota State matches up against Purdue Fort Wayne at home on Thursday. North Dakota State plays Nebraska Omaha at home next Saturday.