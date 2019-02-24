Jefferson with 26, Nicholls routs Central Arkansas 100-57

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Jeremiah Jefferson scored 26 points as Nicholls routed Central Arkansas 100-57 on Saturday afternoon, snapping a three-game skid.

Jefferson was 9 of 18 from the field including five from distance for the Colonels (12-15, 5-9 Southland Conference), who were 22 of 41 from 3-point range (54 percent), a season high. Danny Garrick added 20 points, Kevin Johnson had 14 points and nine assists, Gavin Peppers had 12 points and Daniel Regis chipped in 10. Elvis Harvey led with 12 rebounds.

Nicholls scored first and never trailed, building to a 44-25 lead at the break.

The Colonels turned up the heat in the second half, as Jefferson, Garrick, Peppers and Jeremiah Buford combined for four 3-pointers early on to push it to 56-28 with 16:38 to play. Johnson’s 3 with 9:37 remaining made it 76-40 and the Colonels cruised to the win.

Tanner Schmit scored 10 points to lead the Bears (10-17, 5-9) who have lost seven straight. Jared Chatham had seven rebounds.