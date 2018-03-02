Jefferson, Clark score 64 in Texas Southern’s 90-88 win

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) Demontrae Jefferson scored a career-high 36 points, Donte Clark added 28 and Derrick Bruce made two free throws with eight seconds left and Texas Southern held on to edge Southern 90-88 Thursday night to stay in the hunt for a Southwest Athletic Conference title.

Both Texas Southern (11-19, 11-6) and Southern (13-16, 10-7) were among four teams hot on the heels of SWAC leader Grambling (12-5). The win keeps the Bobcats within range, needing a win at Alcorn State and a Grambling loss as the regular season ends on Saturday.

Southern’s Jamar Sandifur fired a 3-pointer from near half court at the buzzer, but the shot didn’t come close.

Jefferson was 14 of 21 from the floor, making 4 of 5 from behind the 3-point arc. Clark shot 10 for 24 with eight rebounds.

Jared Sam led the Jaguars with 25 points and 15 rebounds, Eddie Reese scored 14 with a career-high 15 assists.