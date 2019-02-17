Jaworski lifts Lafayette over Loyola (Md.) 69-64

BALTIMORE (AP) — Justin Jaworski registered 18 points and six rebounds as Lafayette edged past Loyola (Md.) 69-64 on Sunday.

Alex Petrie had 16 points for Lafayette (9-16, 6-8 Patriot League), which won its fourth consecutive game. Paulius Zalys added 10 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Lukas Jarrett had four blocks for the visitors.

Andrew Kostecka had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Greyhounds (9-18, 5-9). Isaiah Hart added 15 points. Kenny Jones had 11 points.

The Leopards improve to 2-0 against the Greyhounds this season. Lafayette defeated Loyola (Md.) 85-70 on Jan. 9. Lafayette faces American at home on Wednesday. Loyola (Md.) faces Navy at home on Wednesday.