Jaworski, Lafayette visit Navy

Lafayette (11-5, 3-2) vs. Navy (9-7, 3-2)

Alumni Hall, Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Justin Jaworski and Lafayette will take on Cam Davis and Navy. Jaworski has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15 over his last five games. Davis is averaging 18 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Navy’s Davis has averaged 15.8 points while John Carter Jr. has put up 12.2 points and 5.2 rebounds. For the Leopards, Jaworski has averaged 17.9 points while Myles Cherry has put up 11.1 points and 6.5 rebounds.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Midshipmen have scored 67.2 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 58.7 per game they managed against non-conference foes.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Jaworski has connected on 38.4 percent of the 112 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 27 over his last three games. He’s also converted 90.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

BLOCK PARTY: Navy is 5-0 when it blocks at least two opposing shots and 4-7 when it falls shy of that mark. Lafayette is 6-0 when blocking six or more shots and 5-5 this year, otherwise.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Leopards have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Midshipmen. Navy has an assist on 39 of 69 field goals (56.5 percent) over its previous three matchups while Lafayette has assists on 52 of 80 field goals (65 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Navy has attempted the second-most free throws among all Patriot League teams. The Midshipmen have averaged 19.8 free throws per game this season.