Jarrett drives for game-winner, Lafayette edges Navy 62-60

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Lukas Jarrett drove the baseline for a reverse layup with 5.9 seconds left for the game-winning. Dylan Hastings swatted aside a last-second shot by Navy and Lafayette edged to a 62-60 come-from-behind win on Saturday.

Leo O’Boyle scored 18 points as Lafayette (18-11, 10-8) secured the No. 5 seed in the Patriot League tournament, squaring off against No. 4 Army in a quarterfinal. Tyrone Perry and E.J. Stephens added 15 points each for the Leopards. Stephens had four steals.

Jarrett’s game-winner were his only points, and Hastings’ block was his only one in the game. The game saw 17 lead changes. The win gave Lafayette its first winning record in Patriot League play since the 2012-13 season.

Cam Davis had 15 points to lead the Midshipmen (14-15, 8-10). Luke Loehr added 11 points. Greg Summers had 5 points and 10 rebounds.

The Leopards leveled the season series against the Midshipmen with the win. Navy defeated Lafayette 68-66 on Jan. 18. Sixth-seeded Navy faces No. 3 seed Boston University in the quarterfinal round Wednesday.