James with 23 points leads Wyoming over Grambling 86-78

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Justin James scored 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Wyoming edged Grambling 86-78 on Wednesday night.

Hunter Maldonado added 21 points and a team-high 12 rebounds for the Cowboys (1-2). Trevon Taylor scored 21 points off the bench and contributed seven rebounds and Jake Hendricks chipped in 13 points.

Wyoming had 10 team steals contributing to 15 Grambling turnovers.

Taylor’s 3-pointer early in the first half gave the Cowboys a lead they would not relinquish and a Hendricks 3 later in the half made it 31-21. Wyoming was up 52-52 at the break.

Grambling trailed throughout the second half — and starters Devante Jackson and Zavier Peart both fouled out — but Anthony Gaston drained two 3-pointers in the final four minutes to help cut it to 84-76 with 1:22 left.

Dallas Polk-Hillard scored 14 points with five rebounds for the Tigers (1-1). Axel Mpoyo added 13 points.