James with 18 points, Wyoming beats Air Force 66-54

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) Justin James scored 18 points and Wyoming beat Air Force 66-54 on Wednesday night.

Louis Adams and Hayden Dalton added 12 points and eight rebounds apiece for the Cowboys (19-11, 10-7 Mountain West Conference) who close out the regular season at Boise State on Saturday and are still in contention for a first-round bye in the upcoming conference tournament.

Wyoming led by three at the break and Adams hit two 3-pointers and a dunk early in the second half to help extend it to 51-45 with 9:22 to go. Air Force closed to 54-51 with 5:53 remaining but a 9-0 Wyoming surge followed, capped by an Alexander Aka Gorski 3, to give the Cowboys a 63-51 advantage with 2:28 left and they led by double figures the rest of the way.

Ryan Swan scored 13 points with seven rebounds and Caleb Morris added 11 points with 11 rebounds for the Falcons (11-18, 5-12).