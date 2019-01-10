James scores 15 to carry Liberty over Stetson 71-53

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Scottie James had 15 points as Liberty beat Stetson 71-53 on Wednesday night.

Darius McGhee had eight rebounds for Liberty (13-4, 2-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Lovell Cabbil added seven rebounds.

The Hatters‘ 17 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.

Christiaan Jones had 12 points for the Hatters (4-12, 0-1). Jahlil Rawley added six assists.

Liberty matches up against Jacksonville (7-9, 0-1) at home on Saturday. Stetson takes on Lipscomb (10-4, 1-0) on the road on Saturday.