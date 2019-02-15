James Madison holds off Drexel 71-69

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Dwight Wilson scored 20 points and pulled down a career-high 18 rebounds and James Madison defeated Drexel 71-69 on Thursday night.

Wilson was 9-of-11 shooting with the Dukes (11-15, 4-9 Colonial Athletic Association) shooting 57 percent. Stuckey Mosley added 15 points.

Trailing by eight with under a minute to go, Drexel scored seven straight points, capped by Camren Wynter’s 3-pointer with 10 seconds remaining. Darius Banks made two free throws with three seconds left for a three-point lead. Drexel’s Troy Harper went to the line with 1.9 left, made the first free throw and missed the second with the ball going out of bounds to Drexel with 0.8 remaining. However, the inbounds pass was knocked away as time ran out.

JMU used a 23-7 run in building a 15-point in the first half before Drexel (12-15, 6-8) cut it to nine at the break. JMU was ahead by 12 with 5:14 left in the game before the Dragons rallied.

Alihan Demir scored 23 points, 15 in the second half, and James Butler had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Drexel.